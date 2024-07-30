Horizon Technology Finance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRZN

