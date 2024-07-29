Hope Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $25.3…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $25.3 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $243.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.9 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122 million.

