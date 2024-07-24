HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.4 million…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Asheville, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

