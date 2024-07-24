Live Radio
HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 8:48 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Asheville, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTBI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

