HomeStreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.3 million.

