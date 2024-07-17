Home BancShares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $101.5…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $101.5 million.

The bank, based in Conway, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $370.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $254.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244.8 million.

