Home Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBCP

