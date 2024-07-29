Hologic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $194.5 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $194.5 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $985 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.04 to $4.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion.

