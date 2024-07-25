Live Radio
HNI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 7:41 AM

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Thursday reported net income of $36 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $623.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

