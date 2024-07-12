Hingham Savings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $4.1…

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $51.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

