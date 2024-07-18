Hexcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 60 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $500.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.9 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.18 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.98 billion.

