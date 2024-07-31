Hess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $757 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $757 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.