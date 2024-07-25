Heritage Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.…

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $81.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HFWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HFWA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.