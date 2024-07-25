Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Heritage Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Heritage Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 8:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $81.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HFWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HFWA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up