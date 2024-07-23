Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2024, 6:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $70 million in its second quarter.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.60 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $848 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up