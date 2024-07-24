Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $88.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $697.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $668.5 million.

