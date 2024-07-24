Helix Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Wednesday reported net income of $32.3 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Wednesday reported net income of $32.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $364.8 million in the period.

