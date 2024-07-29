Heidrick & Struggles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $282.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $278.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $280 million.

