Heartland Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Tuesday reported net income of $39.7 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $273.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $176.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

