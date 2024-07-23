Heartland Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $274.8 million in the period.

