Heartland BancCorp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Monday reported net income of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Gahanna, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.50 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18 million, which met Street forecasts.

