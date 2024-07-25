Healthpeak: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Denver, said it had funds from operations of $320.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 44 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $145.8 million, or 21 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Denver, posted revenue of $695.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660.6 million.

Healthpeak expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.77 to $1.81 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.