Healthcare Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $426.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Healthcare Services said it expects revenue in the range of $425 million to $435 million.

