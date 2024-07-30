H&E Equipment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.3 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $376.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HEES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HEES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.