HCA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.46 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $5.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.97 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $17.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.11 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $21.60 to $22.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $69.75 billion to $71.75 billion.

