Hawthorn: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Tuesday reported net income of…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWBK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.