Hawkins: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hawkins: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:44 PM

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.38.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $255.9 million in the period.

