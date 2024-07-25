Hasbro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $138.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $995.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $942.4 million.

