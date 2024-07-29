Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported a loss of $12.5…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Harmonic expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $190 million for the fiscal third quarter.

