Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its second quarter.
The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.
The video services provider posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Harmonic expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 24 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $190 million for the fiscal third quarter.
