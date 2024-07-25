Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $218.3 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $218.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.63.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.