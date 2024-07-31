Hanover Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported profit of $40.5…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported profit of $40.5 million in its second quarter.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.57 billion.

