Hancock Whitney: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $114.6…

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $114.6 million.

The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had earnings of $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $516.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $359.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.