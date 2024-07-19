Halliburton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $709 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $709 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 80 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.83 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.95 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAL

