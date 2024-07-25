GSI Technology: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported profit of $1.1 million in…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported profit of $1.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period.

