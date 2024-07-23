Live Radio
Grupo Televisa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Grupo Televisa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2024, 6:31 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The media company posted revenue of $912.9 million in the period.

