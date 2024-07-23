Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grupo Simec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Grupo Simec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2024, 6:37 AM

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) on Monday reported profit of $231.1 million in its second quarter.

The Guadalajara, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $487.4 million in the period.

