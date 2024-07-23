Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de…

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $287.9 million.

The Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $9.60 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $357.5 million in the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have climbed almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $313.85, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

