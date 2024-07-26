Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB) on Thursday reported…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB) on Thursday reported net income of $74.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period.

