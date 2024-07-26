Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro…

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2024, 5:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB) on Thursday reported net income of $74.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMAB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up