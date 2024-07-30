Groupon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $124.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

