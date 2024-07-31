Grifols: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Grifols SA (GRFS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $16 million in its…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Grifols SA (GRFS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $16 million in its second quarter.

The Barcelona, Spain-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period.

