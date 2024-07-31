Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grifols: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Grifols: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Grifols SA (GRFS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $16 million in its second quarter.

The Barcelona, Spain-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRFS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up