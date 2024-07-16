Great Southern Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $17…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $17 million in its second quarter.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $90.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.7 million.

