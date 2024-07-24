Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Great Ajax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Great Ajax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 6:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tigard, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $348,000.

The company’s shares closed at $3.85. A year ago, they were trading at $7.06.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up