Graphic Packaging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $190 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.85 per share.

