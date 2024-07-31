Gran Tierra Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.4…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $165.6 million in the period.

