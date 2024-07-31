Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 1 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 1 cent at $5.23 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.26 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.42 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.57 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.17 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.