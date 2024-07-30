Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 8.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 8.25 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 6.25 cents at $5.22 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.26 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 30.5 cents at $10.24 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.25 cent at $1.88 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.57 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.45 cent at $.91 a pound.

