Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 1.75 cents at $3.93 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.24 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.23 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 3.75 cents at $10.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.18 cent at $1.89 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.15 cent at $2.60 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.42 cent at $.93 a pound.

