Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.03 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 2.75 cents at $3.30 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $11.11 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.08 cent at $2.57 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.22 cent at $.94 a pound.

