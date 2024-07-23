Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 1.25 cents at $3.99 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.48 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.46 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $11.16 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.1 cent at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.28 cent at $2.57 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.38 cent at $.93 a pound.

