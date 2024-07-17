Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.96 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.30 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 4 cents at $3.16 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 0.5 cent at $10.90 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.05 cent at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.08 cent at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.47 cent at $.92 a pound.

