Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.00 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 1.75 cents at $5.70 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.13 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $11.17 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.18 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.56 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.7 cent at $.87 a pound.

