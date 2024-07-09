Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.94 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 2.25 cents at $5.72 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 7.75 cents at $3.01 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 17.75 cents at $11.29 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 2.28 cents at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 4.13 cents at $2.56 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 1.28 cents at $.88 a pound.

